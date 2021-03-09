Arthur Murray Dance Studio 10-5 (Live Shot - 1)

And getting to watch a show like dancing with the stars is full of fun and drama.

Our eric burke is at arthur murray dance studios...where he's hearing all about this week's show and more.

Eric how's it going over there?

Our lexington arthur murray ballroom and latin dance studio specializes in private dance lessons & semi- private classes for singles and couples in waltz, fox trot, swing, salsa, hustle, argentine tango, cha cha, social, nightclub, country western, ballroom dancing, and more!

Learn to dance tonight!

There has never been a better time or place to learn how to dance!

Many people miss out on the fun of dancing and socializing simply because they have never been taught to do it well.

Arthur murray dance studios offer convenient appointment times and personalized lesson plans to help you learn what you want, at your own pace.

We want you to discover how the arthur murray dance studios can help make your life more enjoyable and interesting by making more friends and becoming a better dance partner.

Partner dancing is the focus of social lives.

Arthur murray puts you in touch with today's most popular dances because what happens in dancing happens first at arthur murray dance studios!

Receive personalized one-on-one private lessons attend daily/weekly semi-private group lessons enjoy fun practice sessions no risk, non-binding enrollment agreements learn fast with our exclusive rapid learning system!

Learning to dance is "as easy as one, two, three!"

It's really much easier than you think.

You'll feel completely at home in the friendly atmosphere of our lexington arthur murray dance studio.

Learn the latest steps and brush up on the most popular ballroom, social, and latin dances!

Special limited time offer now receive two private lessons free!!

Call 278-7711 today!

Offer good for new adult students only and may not be combined with any other promotional offer.

One coupon per household.

The arthur murray franchised studios have found that students learn most quickly and effectively on a scholastic basis.

Your introductory program is the first student level.

You will be taught the basic patterns of the most popular dances today.

Your instructor will explain how the medal standards are taught and will plan a personalized dance program to fulfill your specific needs and desires.

The degree of dancing you will achieve varies depending on your desire, goals, commitment, and interest.

After your introductory program, the dance levels progress from associate and full medalist programs in bronze, silver, and gold bar standards.

These courses are designed for people like yourself who desire a fundamental foundation or more advanced training in the social, as well as competitive styles.

The majority of students who come to an arthur murray dance studio are interested in becoming good social dancers and our medalist programs will help you achieve that goal.

If competitive dancing is your desire, arthur murray dance studios can train you in the latest technique, steps and styles.

Indeed, we boast some of the top competitive couples in the world today.

Wx: another very mild to start to your wednesday with fair skies and some 60's, visibility is good.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, expect temps to make it into the 80's again.

Clear skies and mild overnight, tomorrow and friday with be sunny with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

Another very mild to start to your wednesday with fair skies and some 60's, visibility is good.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, expect temps to make it into the 80's again.

Clear skies and mild overnight, tomorrow and friday with be sunny with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

Another very mild to start to your wednesday with fair skies and some 60's, visibility is good.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, expect temps to make it into the 80's again.

Clear skies and mild overnight, tomorrow and friday with be sunny with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

When we return i'll sit down average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

Another very mild to start to your wednesday with fair skies and some 60's, visibility is good.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, expect temps to make it into the 80's again.

Clear skies and mild overnight, tomorrow and friday with be sunny with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

When we return i'll sit down with two of possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

Another very mild to start to your wednesday with fair skies and some 60's, visibility is good.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds, expect temps to make it into the 80's again.

Clear skies and mild overnight, tomorrow and friday with be sunny with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

C1 3 with more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

With more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

With more warm temps in the low 80's.

A cold front will knock c1 3 our temps back below average by saturday, a shower or two is possible.

Temps rebound into the 70's by monday.

When we return i'll sit down with two of our friends from jimmy