A look back at the career of Jerry Jones

Earlier this week -- the district attorney of ouachita and morehouse parishes --- jerry jones -- announced his retirement... effective november first.

Twenty six years.

That's how long district attorney jerry jones has served the fourth judicial district.

He says he is thankful for his time... when he was able to fight for citizens, causes and justice.

He says not because he wants to, but solely because of health issues he's faced since he was involved in a car accident late last year.

(district attorney jerry jones, 4th judicial district) "one day i'm da coming in to try a big case and a minute later i'm in the hospital and i knew then immidiately this was it for me."

Although jerry jones will soon no longer walk the steps of the ouachita parish courthouse as a district attorney, his legacy will live on forever.

Jones has dedicated his 26-year-long career to protecting children and women....pushing for stiffer penalties for violent crimes.

(district attorney jerry jones, 4th judicial district) "how can you get it in your mind to do that.

I've caught pedophiles who have been doing it for thirty years, some in the same place.

Yet, also giving what he calls 'second chances' to some who had committed non- violent crimes.... "i have given thousands of second chances, and of those thousands we've got doctors and lawyers, school teachers and people who are giving back to the community."

Although it has come with criticism.

Jones references his decision to drop charges against two university of alabama football players-- cam robinson and hootie jones-- back in june...citing insufficient evidence.

Police say they were found smoking marijuana inside their car in forsythe park.

Through his time as d-a, jones says he wanted citizens to see him as more than just a prosecutor.

(district attorney jerry jones, 4th judicial district) "what you need is a man or a woman- a person- with a heart.

A person who can look at people and judged what they've done and based upon what they have done, can they be helped."

He says he's fought for citizens, causes and justice to the end of his long career.

(district attorney jerry jones, 4th judicial district) "my days are over here.

I knew it would come, i didn't expect it now, but i knew it would come."

Jones's replacement will be determined in a special election in april.

Steve tew will act as an interim district attorney until then.

Renee beninate, ktve nbc 10 news.

