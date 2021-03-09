American Pistachio Growers and Bulldogs in the Kitchen cook up a perfect and powerful snack to eat while watching sports all season long.

Forget the chips and dip next time youwatch your favorite team on tv.

What better way to enjoy a sport time snack... when you know it's tasty and healthy for you?

Today... we're getting the skinny on pistachios... with the bulldogs in the kitchen!

Welcome noemi jimenez along with dr. lisa herzig of fresno state's "bulldogs in the kitchen" program.

Recipe- american pistachio growers sport bar recipe guest: bulldogs in the kitchen chef, noemi jimenez and dr. lisa herzig talking points- the skinny on pistachios, fact sheet, apg sport nutrition for more information about the power of pistachios visit americanpistachios.

Org [f3]valley d recipe-fs ingredients: 1 3/4 cups pistachios 1 cup dried banana chips 1 1/2 cups cornflakes 1/3 cup dried pears 1/3 cup dried apricots 1/3 cup honey 1/3 cup brown sugar 3/4 cup crisp oat flakes instructions: chop the pistachios coarsely and banana chips finely.

Partly 3/4 cup crisp oat flakes instructions: chop the pistachios coarsely and banana chips finely.

Partly crush the cornflakes.

Cut the pears and apricots into small cubes.

Heat the honey and sugar over a double boiler until the honey and sugar are well combined.

Mix in the pistachios, banana chips, cornflakes, pears, apricots and oat flakes.

Spread the mixture in a square dish lined with baking paper , approximately 1/2 inch deep, and press well into dish.

Bake the mix in a pre-heated oven at 350 f for about 10-15 minutes.

Cut into bars of approximately 1 1/2 x 2 inches and leave to cool on a tray.

Stay with us because we have more central valley today when we come back...