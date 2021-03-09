This weekend Elmira Little Theatre will kickoff its 2016-2017 season with the Tony Award winning Broadway musical "Hello, Dolly!"

Elmira little theatre proudly presents the enduring and beloved broadway classic hello, dolly!

Winner of 10 tony awards, opening october 7th at mandeville hall, the clemens center.

Famed matchmaker, dolly levi meets her toughest challenge yet in the rich and grumpy horace vandergelder.

Will dolly be able to find the perfect match for vandergelder, or does she perhaps plan to marry him herself?!

Along the way, dolly's ploys in matchmaking find her meeting a few delightful and sometimes crazy characters, whose stories become entwined with her own.

As dolly likes to say, she has "always been a woman who arranges things, like furniture and daffodils.and lives!"

Come find out for yourself if this famous meddler arranges her happy ending and the happy endings of those around her or if she manages to confuddle everything up!

This zany, heartwarming musical will have you laughing, smiling and swooning over the charming characters you'll meet.

With much loved classics like "hello, dolly," "when the para marches by," and "elegance," you're sure to be swaying in your seat while rooting for based on thornton wilder's 1938 farce, "the merchant of yonkers," hello, dolly!

Debuted on broadway in 1964 to rave reviews.

Show times are: october 7,8, 14 & 15 at 7:30 p.m.

And october 9, 15, & 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Please note that we have added an extra show time on saturday october 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for students and seniors.

For tickets call the clemens center box office at 607-734-8191 or visit www.clemenscenter.com