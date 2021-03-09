PA Battleground State

Polls may show Clinton with a lead but Pennsylvania is very much in play

(colleen) and i'm colleen nelson.

A democratic presidential candidate has won pennsylvania in the last six elections.

And recent polls give hillary clinton the edge but it is still a battleground state.

(colleen) weijia jiang took a road trip across the state and found this year...the party lines may be blurred.

(weijia jiang) parts of pennsylvania are undeniably hillary c c c c country.

(nat sot) frying up cheesesteak at this philadelphia farmer' )s market, die-hard democrats crave the chance to cast their ballots.

Anita hill, clinton supporter "very passionate.

I'll be out there as soon as the polls open."

In 2008, 83 percent of the vote in this city went to president obama.

85 percent in 2012.

Clinton hopes the same turnout will help her clinch the state's 20 electoral votes.

Gloria tilghman, clinton ter "hillary is the one who is going to make the world go round.

At least we'll have medicare.

" anita hill, clinton supporterrrr "she will make the best president.

She's been in the politics for some years now.

He's just got in.

And ,you know, the way he talk, he don' )t know anything.

He don't need to be president no more than me."

(nat sot) but as the cityscapes fade along the pennsylvania turnpike, so does clinton's staunch support... and signs of donald trump territory emerge.(nat sot) "mar tractor/claw nats" we met mark mesaros at a johnstown steel mill turned scrap yard, where he works.

Mark mesaros-trump supporter "25 years ago this place was making wheels, metal.

Now it' ghost... weijia jiang 's a ghost town mark mesaros-trump supporter yea.

The steel industry employed peak in the 1950s.

Here at i i i foreign competition and new technology wiped out thosejobs.

Yet to recover.

Mesaros thinks trump can change that.

Markrkrkrkos, trump supporter "at least he wants to try to bring jobs back to america instead of shipping them out and letting them build stuff overseas."

(nat sot) cutting steel inside jwf jwf industries is one of the few ststststctories still operating in town.

C-e-o bill polacek ---- says his workers believe trump will protect u-s manufacturing.

Weijia jiang "how many of your employees are registered democrats?bill pk roughly 75 percent.

Weijia jiang and how many are voting for donald trump?

Bill polacek 90 percent.

Weijia jiang why do you trust him?

Bill polacek he is not a politician so nobody is in his back pocket per se, he doesn't have special interest groups that are going to guide what he is going to do.

A loyal base has helped the democrats win pennnnnnnnia since 1992... but many voters told u u u u year, they're looking at the candidate--not the party.

Weijia jiang, cbs news, pittsburgh,