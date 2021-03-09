Neighbors react to gruesome murder in Summerlin

They say she is a staple in this community and they are heartbroken at what unfolded here Tuesday night.

Neighbors have identified her as "Marilyn".

For the first time, we're learning more about the woman whose grandson allegedly killed her.

Murder of an elderly woman in summerlin... still few answers as to why this happened.

The woman's grandson has been charged with murder, but as shakala alvaranga found out tonight family friends say there were no warning signs that trouble was brewing.

((shakala alvaranga)) >> dave and denise, neighbors have identified that woman -- as marilyn.

They were shocked and heartbroken at what happened last night because they've never seen anything out of the ordinary at the home.

"this is the las vegas metro police department..."

((shakala alvaranga)) neighbors capture the freightning moments from their windows ... "we know you're inside the house and we're not leaving."

((shakala alvaranga)) an armed suspect and police ... in an hours long stand off.

This is the man police say gunned down his 86-year-old grandmother on a summerlin street tuesday.

(("i heard a helicopter going around and i thought that sounds really close and then i heard police cars coming down the street.")) "we are not leaving.

You can not go anywhere until we speak with you."

"the scary part was watching the police right in front of our house with their guns drawn down the street the whole neighborhood blocked off."

((shakala alvaranga)) police believe bradley francis chased his grandmother out of their henniker way home, beat her, and then shot her dead.

"we don't have anything like that at all happening up here so it was really unnerving."

((shakala alvaranga)) nearby neighbors witnessed the gruesome murder.

"now is the time for you to do the right thing."

"a neighbor across the way he heard a pop didn't know what it was and then he saw marilyn laying in the street.

So he went out to render aid and then a woman from across the street yelled out to him, the suspect is still out there!"

((shakala alvaranga)) family friend bobbie unick says marilyn was loved by everyone.

"i'm pretty sure everybody on this street knew who she was just because she's been here for so long and she was a grandmother example."

"we just really feel for their family and can't imagine what they're going through."

((shakala alvaranga)) a motive in the shooting is still unclear.

"just a super nice lady... i just can't imagine what happened there..."

((shakala alvaranga)) >> we did stop by the family's home tonight.

A letter was posted on their front door asking for privacy.

Francis has been charged with murder.

Reporting live shakala alvaranga 8 news now.

