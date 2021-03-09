Bulldogs Back from the Bye

On its face...the 3a western slope league isn't quite the same without delta -- and then again...some things just don't change... the palisade bulldogs get league play started thursday against a team they -should beat -- but for those familiar with the league...a gimme isn't really in the vocab... the dogs are fresh off a bye week...but a tricky glenwood springs team awaits thursday night... tricky because the demons aren't the same team they were two years ago when quarterback dante sparaco shredded opposing defenses...but also because last year's 1-9 record doesn't mention all the injuries glenwood dealt with... so even without sparaco...the dogs know better than to take any league team for granted... ">>>"they had dante sparaco -- phenomenal -- he's going d-i to cu, and we overlooked them.

That's exactly what happened.

You can't overlook any team, no matter what caliber people say they are; because like i said, any team can beay anyone," said isaac maestas, palisade bulldogs running back/linebacker.

"two years ago they beat us.

They have a good football team.

Last year they had some concussion problems. they had some things with guys out, so it's a little different -- hard to read that one.

But we know that glenwood is a very well-coached team.

They'll come in and they're gonna be very very solid," said joe ramunno, palisade bulldogs head coach.

"we just want to show people that we're definitely the same team that you've seen this whole first half, and we're just improving," said braden gonzales, palisade bulldogs fullback/linebacker."

And palisade and rifle once again look to be the two favorites to win the 3a western slope league title... but you heard the dogs mention glenwood beat them just two years ago... palisade returned the favor last year...smacking the demons 42-0 at stocker stadium... this year's edition of the game is also in the valley...thursday night...7 p-m kickoff...so high school football comes a little early this week... so even though it's technically a short week...ramunno's group has the luxury of plenty of time to prepare... rocky whitworth and the demons aren't quite as fortunate...but there is -one thing that coach ramunno isn't the biggest fan of with thursday night games... ">>>"they're a little different because you have a short week, but since we've had the bye week it didn't affect us as much.

Thursday nights are nice except for we miss thursday night football," said joe ramunno, palisade bulldogs head coach."

