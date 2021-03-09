Borderland neighborhoods on Endangered places list

Faran: a first for el paso and the entire region ... two borderland neighborhoods are getting national attention... after being added to the 11 most endangered places list.

Don: every year 11 historical landmarks from across the country are chosen and recognized and this year the segundo barrio and chihuahuita neighborhoods are getting that spotlight.

Newschannel9's estefania seyffert joins us live in the datacenter... and stef... you checked out some of the historical buildings in these neighborhoods... what does this mean for these neighborhoods?

Estefania: well that national attention means the possibility of national business developments along with federal and state agencies something that could help bring down the poverty in these two neighborhoods.

Max: "this is huge, this is big news for el paso."

Estefania: last year... vice chair for el paso's historical commission max grossman... submitted an application... to put two of el paso's oldest neighborhoods ... on the 11 most endangered places list .... a prestigious program that spotlights historical landmarks across the country.

Max: "i applied last june thinking our chances were very very slim, sort of like a hail mary."

Estefania: and his prayers were answered... segundo barrio and chihuahuita made the list a first for el paso and the entire region.

Max: this is very rare ...two entire neighborhoods..

Normally it's a matter of a building or a place" estefania: an architectural history grossman says dates back to the very beginnings of el paso.

Some of the featured buildings in segundo barrio are the sacred heart church on oregon street the coln theatre... dating back to 1919 and the well known bowie bakery.

In the chihuahuita neighborhood it's the el paso laundry building... built in 1897.

Max: "because thousands and thousands of mexicans and central americans crossed the border established themselves in this country in those neighborhoods."

Estefania: but once considered the ellis island of the southwest... the city decided a few years ago... as part of the city's revitalization program ... to tear down some parts of those neighborhoods.

Jose angel blanco, resident: "i think its important that these buildings stay because i think this neighborhood is more of a community because of the history it has."

Estefania: its a recognition that has tranformed other cities whose landmarks have been recognized.

Something grossman says will better the city's economy... and allow the preservation and restoration of many of these buildings max: "to be admitted on the list means that the two neighborhoods, their culture and history will enter a national conversation."

Estefania: the historical commission in el paso says that now that they have accomplished the recognition of these two neighborhoods, their next goal is to add the historical landmarks in those neighborhoods to the national registry list.

Reporting live in the data center estefania seyffert newschannel9.