Black Hawk students back in class next week

According to Rapid City Area Schools, the mold discovered at Black Hawk Elementary School will be removed by Tuesday, Oct.

Kota territory news>> barring a setback, it will be back to class on tuesday for black hawk elementary school students.

The building was closed when mold was discovered last friday.

But now, as our david stradling reports, after cleaning and more testing, the doors will open again.

Stradling>> kota territory news>> the highest mold levels were located in the front entrance... music room... multi-purpose room... and one bathroom.

Anderson>> dave anderson anderson environmental services>> "under certain guidelines, the american council of governmental and industrial hygienists recommend no more than 1,000 spores and you can see here that we're over that.

So, definitely remediation needed."

Stradling>> while only the music room is above the spore threshold... other classrooms that have high counts are being taken care of as precautions.

Cline>> kit cline buildings and grounds manager>> "obviously we wanna stop and get rid of it so it doesn't spread of continue to grow.

So, we're doing that regardless of the level."

Stradling>> crews were also able to find the source of some of the mold problem.

Cline>> "roof leak in one area, some window leaks in another area and just some internal plumbing fixtures that were leaking in another area."

Stradling>> crews plan to finish up on thursday and will send in additional air quality tests to make sure the building is safe for faculty... staff... and students to return.

Steve>> steve lnl insulation>> "he'll take air samples and then once that's been taken in, he'll give us feedback on whether or not that is below the spore count and that'll determine whether or not we need to do any additional work."

Janak>> dave janak assistant superintendent of support services>> "we really have no indication that there will be any need to extend the closure of that facility."

Stradling>> school days will be extended by a half hour... with the exception being early release wednesdays berens>> brad berens assistant superintendent administration services>> "we lost approximately 1,700 minutes of instructional time through this and with our plan, we will gain back a little over 1,100 minutes of instructional time."

Stradling>> david stradling... kota territory news.

