Community Steps In to Help Homeless Mercedes Family

The olivera family spent nine months living on the streets.

Now, they're staying at a nearby hotel.

However, their struggle for a normal life is far from over.

They allowed us to tell their story.

They allowed us to tell their story.

Soon after their story aired, you responded in a big way.

Phone calls and facebook messages poured in from viewers who wanted to help the olivera family.

Santos olivera and his family are now staying in a motel.

A viewer is footing the bill for their stay.

There are many things the family still needs but the family is happy to be out of the heat.

Staying in the mercedes area was very important to olivera.

He says they slept in the park there in mercedes so his two kids could go to school in the mercedes independent school district.

Santos olivera father - "yes, that's the main reason.

The kids have more opportunities because teachers know my kids and they've been here for some time.

If we would have transferred them to another school, they would lose everything they've achieved and they would have to start again.

That's very hard because when you move a lot, you don't get to learn properly."

Olivera's concerns are normal for many parents who become homeless.

Bill reagan is the executive director of loaves and fishes.

He says homeless families should feel free to head to their closest shelter without having to worry about what might happen to their child's education.

Bill reagan loaves and fishes - "state and federal laws require us as shelters to inform the school where the child was attending and requires school districts to keep the children in the school they were in when they became homeless.

So if you have a family that's coming from one city to another, the school district is supposed to send a bus and come and pick them up and take them to school so they don't have that kind of interruption."

Reagan says this is something many homeless families aren't aware of.

As for the olivera family, some good samaritans are stepping up to help them out.

