Now Showing At Landmark Cinemas: Birth Of A Nation

Our resident movie critic, Zach Washburn, is here to give us his take on the films.

Two blockbusters are heading to the box office, The Birth of a Nation and The Girl on the Train.

And, this is the perfect weekend to head to the theater.

After enjoying some great Southern Gospel music on Friday, you might want enjoy a movie on Saturday or Sunday.

>> always good to have you.

>> let's start with the walk back in history.

We look at the birth of the nation based on the real life story of enslaved baptist preacher matt turner who lead a slave rebellion in 1831.

>> reverend, i pray you see him.

>> that's a very, very, short clip.

It's so evolved.

>> tell me what were your thoughts about this particular film?

It was written, the screen play was written, produced, it was directd and starred nate parker.

>> yeah, and actually, he did a surprisingly very good job.

I mean this is his directorial debut.

This is the first time he's playing all the roles.

He had a very small budget.

Only $10 million and what he was able to put together was really a fantastic movie.

Of course it's bond to have you know some flaws.

For only $10 million you don't get a whole lot done in hollywood.

Really i think the big take away from this was that this is the most money that anybody has ever spent to acquire the rights of a movie played at the sun dance film festival for $14 million they purchased the film for.

That's a lot of money for an independent-style film.

Otherwise as far as content goes, really what a story.

Of course this is kind of the other side of the original birth of the nation.

The 1950 birth of a nation that really portrayed the kuklax khan.

We can rise up and accomplish something.

>> our next movie comes from the page of a thriller written by pauley hawkins.

>> it just broke off.

>> why are you really here rachel?

>> because i'm afraid of myself.

>> can you tell us about this story?

"the girl on the train".

It's hard to say if you want to be excited about a movie like this.

This is a mystery suspense thriller.

There are timing you get really excited and really caught up in the who done it of it all.

You really think to yourself, do i want to know how somebody was murdered or kidnapped?

Otherwise emily blunt did a fantastic job as the leading role.

Plays this drunk divorcee who is really infatuitied -- infatuated in someone else's life.

All of the actors brought their a-game.

People really will be entertained.

You can