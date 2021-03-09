Heidi's Carmelitas Recipe

Todd and Sheri Hall from Durden's share a customer's recipe for Carmelitas.

>>> >> and welcome back everybody.

To midday.

Todd and sherry hall from dur den.

They are usually sitting over there with he me but today we moved into the kitchen.

This is our sponsored seg men and we're sharing a rest pee with our viewers out there.

We're making karma lee taz four today.

We got this recipe on labor day.

A gq fan seen us with you and wanted to try something in our store and it was such a good rest pee t.

Was a total him.

All the customers loved t.

We wanted todom and show you how it's made.

And heidi is here to show us.

And heidi is here today.

She is watching you intently.

Don't let that make you nervous.

And todd and sherry are always saying come in and check out the appliances at dur den so you know what one you'll like.

And heidi said iet i'll not only come in but try a recipe.

Did she pick at play answer she made the rest pee on.

>> and we want people to come in and do.

That if you haven't bought appliances in a long time.

We want to you come try it out.

And we're going to make this cookie dough.

And we're mixing that in with a lot of butter.

Real quick.

Stir it around.

And you know, what the best desserts have a lot of love and bitter.

They just taste the best.

This is on our blog as well as yours.

So the butter was already melted.

Melted butter nicely in there.

And now we need to press in about half of this into the bottom of the pan.

You guys get your fingers in there.

There's something about cook anything with the name car nel mel in the falls.

Right.

>> and it just works.

Comfort foosmed we're going to stick this in the oven at 350 for ten minutes.

We've got one in here already.

And then you are prepared.

Sherry with one that's finished.

Is it it lms like a cookie consistency bar?

Yes cialghts sow take the hot crust and sprinkle the pecans and chocolate chips all over.

That all over the top.

It can fit more.

Keep going.

Tax now they will start to melt on there.

We have some salted caramel cause that we and it then last thing, turn it off and add a touch of vanilla in there.

And now the fun part.

I like every in creed grent in this dessert.

Every single in greed yefnlt what i love about sherry and todd, they don't do anything halfway.

Bring on the bitter and sugar.

Heidi, that looks to die for?

Is that killer?

>> she's nodding t.s.

Now we crumble this all over the top.

Get in there and you do the crumbling while todd tells me what you have going on at dur den's right now and if someone out there needs appliances.

We have great degrees.

We always talked about we don't want to wait 'til black friday.

The good teals rp hauling now.

Try anything you want.

We got 2000-dollar rebates on qualitfying ge pack cadges.

Double cips divmentz lg offering 300-dollar rebates and we have the lowest price available.

We guarantee the lowest prievment just pick out what you want and we have an i- pad that shows what every store is stelg it for and then we got get your price.

And selling with heidi.

Now time to head into dur dpan's, cher rirks you got this down.

You have the moulton caramel when you cut into these.

They are delicious some here that are cool.

You don't want to cut it when it's hot.

Every one here says these are the bovmentz right.

You will think so too.

Go to the web site.

The recipe on dir dur den's log.

@and slash midday and take a pek at the kitchen.

You just want to hop in the picture don't you.

And everything you see you can find at dur den's happy car mall and karma lee taz to all of us.

Can we cheers you too?

Cheers.

Thank you heidi.

We'll