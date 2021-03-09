Tobin Reports on Texas Rangers

More headlines in the sports world now..

Only eight current major league franchises have never won a world series.

And the texas rangers hope to remove themselves from the list this season.

Their playoff run starts this afternoon at globe life park.... and that is where we find tobin mcduff with a preview the american league division series with the toronto blue jays..... tobin good to see you on the noon show!

(--tobin--) hey brenna.....we are just a little over three hours away from the first pitch between the rangers and the toronto blue jays....... jays....... of course these teams are anything but friendly....last october, a jose bautista bat flip started the tempers flaring......and than this may rougned odor and jose bautista turned it into a full-fledged rivalry when they declared a lack of friendship at second base right here at globe life park....... but the difference-maker in this series may be someone not even on the field that day...... a switch-hitter with 421 career home runs, a 9-time all-star...... carlos beltran, aquired in an august trade may be the x-factor...... factor...... jeff banister/rangers manager"there is a wealth of knowledge and experience, primarily based on his calmness and how he goes about his preparation.look, this is a guy you speak of the experience and look at the numbers.

I 've to believe there is a certain sense of peace in what and how he prepar" prepares."

Major league baseball alds - game one toronto texas3:38, thu @ globe life park / tex: cole hamels (15-5, 3.32) / tor: marco estrada (9-9, 3.48) (--tobin--) that's it from globe life park, brenna....back to you.

(--brenna--) thanks tobin.