Are Pranksters Hurting the Professional Clown Business?

One local clown seems to think so.

Lauren continuing coverage now on the clown phenomenon sweeping the nation...and now in our neighborhoods.

While some parents and police departments are on high alert...so are ?professional clowns?

Local 44's alexandra leslie spoke to one, and you might even know her.

Alex?alexandra lauren, penelope the clown has been putting smiles on kids faces for 38 years..

But with recent reports of clowns scaring people...she fears she'll have to retire her pink wig and makeup... by day...catherine sprague serves as chamber of commerce ?president?

For the town of moriah, new york.

But on some nights and weekends, you ?might know her as penelope...the clown.

"it's a lot of work to be a clown" "when you sit around writing grants all day in an office, and then all of the sudden you get to go out and play like a child, it's like a stress releaser."

Penelope has been clowning in and around new york and vermont for 38 years.

"it's more than just the animal balloons and the helium balloons and the song and dance, it's more than that, it's like...making people feel good, that's what i'm about."

While walking through port henry thursday afternoon "...hi!

I'm fine, how are you?"

...it seemed people definitely ?knew penelope.

?nats?

Beep, beep, beep "oh, hi, how are you?!

See?

They all know me" but with recent reports of ?creepy clowns?

Terrorizing children... penelope says she's disappointed.

"i'm hurt for the children, i'm hurt for the teenagers.

There's such a hysteria, there's such a scare."

In vermont...two clown incidents in two days put parents ?and?

Police on notice.

But that's not all.

"it's scary for us, as clowns, now they're saying well, 'kill the clown, kill the clown,' i hear that.

And when i get in the car froma performance, now i want to take off my makeup and the wig before i leave."

It's also something, she says, that's affected her business.

"i just got a cancellation that i had booked for two months...because they're afraid of clowns.

For now...penelope thinks the creepy clown incidents will pass... but she wants kids to know one thing.

" that there's nice clowns, that they're positive that want to build them up, not put them down, and we're all not creepy clowns."

Alexandra several police organizations across vermont say they will monitor clown threats and reports... and for now...penelope