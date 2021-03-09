Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Killing Eastern Missour

LOUIS--An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting to death Thursday morning a St.

Happening around the region... it turns out--- the teen police say killed a st.

Louis officer has shown a history of disgust for police in social media.

18-year-old "trenton forster" i charged with first-degree murder in the death of officer blake snyder.

Police say... the officer was responding to a disturbance call when forster shot him.

According to st.

Louis sister station k-m-o-v... forster asked others for guns prior to the shooting... and made explicit statements about police on social media sites.

Additional charges are