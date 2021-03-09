Dozens getting ready to work Desert Trip

Plan."

Bob dylan will take the stage in a little more than 24 hours -- kicking-off an historic weekend in rock 'n 'rol history -- at desert trip.

This is an exclusive bird's eye view of the empire polo grounds that you first saw here on newschannel 3 last night.

10's of thousands from all around the world are expected to fill the empire polo club grounds in indio for desert trip.

Newschannel 3's zak dahlheimer is live in the newsroom after speaking with one woman who's been waiting -- to hit the ground running to work at the festival.

Zak -- john, goldenvoice says about three-thousand people will be working each weekend of the festival.

One local woman that's no stranger to valley music fests -- says this job will be one to remember.

I take vacation days, and it's great fun to do something totally, totally different.

Other than working as a receptionist at a local real estate agency -- donna palivos says she wears a different hat around festival season.

Donna palivos/working at desert trip one of the agents in my office is familiar with goldenvoice, and she told me about it a few years ago, and i've never looked back.

I just wait each year for them to come.

Since then -- the palm desert resident worked at both coachella and stagecoach.

But now, she says she's ready to work desert trip -- thanks to valley music travel -- a company contracted through goldenvoice to attract music lovers -- near and far -- to work at hotels, shuttles and on the grounds itself.

Palivos says the job is a hit -- not just because of the music -- but with the salary and benefits.

They also give us a per diem for food.

Which is great.

I mean, it's nice especially since you can choose to spend it at the hotel you're at.

Or you can choose to purchase food beforehand, and take it with you.

Cause for some of us it's a long day.

My shift on friday will be from 8 until as late as10 pm, whenever the last concert goers pick up their tickets.

Zak standup palivos says she expects about four dozen people to be working both weekends at hotels like this welcoming many across the valley.

Hoping to serve all -- throughout what's expected to be a concert for the books.

All of this wonderful music.

And you kind of live vicariously through the concert goers.

Palivos says all the valley