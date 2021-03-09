A local mother's faith is restored in the community after her toddler's tricycle was stolen and then returned a day later by the person who made off with it.

Tabatha: sarah gomez never felt a deeper pain than when she herad her three-year- old daughter cry after two men stole her tricycle.

So she posted about it on social media - not looking for the bike to be returned, but for the men who stole it, to understand the sadness they caused.

Nats - "now this is how i ride."

Tabatha: if you couldn't quite understand three-year- old evangeline gomez...this is how she rides.

And about once a week that is how she rides with her dad to the samco store on wilson road and akers road in southwest bakersfield.

Together they get a treat and head back home - but on tuesday - sarah gomez/ evangeline's mother: "he grabbed her tricycle and threw it in the back of his truck.

These two men spoiled evangeline's sweet fun.

Evangeline gomez: "i was mad."

Tabatha: "why were you mad?"

Evangeline gomez: "because my bike got stolen."

Evangeline's mother was at work when it happened.

Sarah gomez: "my husband had called and i spoke to my daughter on the phone and when i heard her cry and then her and her voice i have never felt anger like that as a mom before."

Sarah gomez says she also never saw her daughter so heart broken .

Tabatha: "we're you sad?"

"we're your feelings hurt?"

Tabatha: sarah gomez asked the store manager for survellience video - she says he gladly turned it over - also outraged at what had happened.

Sarah gomez:"in the surviellance video, to see how nonchalant he was about just taking a bike and putting it it hurt me so bad and made me realize that people have no morals."

Tabatha: so she posted about it on facebook - and within minutes it was shared dozens of times - and people contacted her - offering help.

Sarah gomez: "it was just so heartfelt and heart warming to see that people were willing to do anything they could for my three-year-old."

Then this morning - the truck her bike road away in - pulled back up to the samco - and the driver returned the bike.

Tabatha: "what was it like when you got your bike back?"

Evangeline: "i feel happy again."

Plus now she can show us - this is the way she rides.... evangeline: "yeah!"

Tabatha: evangeline asked me to thank everyone who may have played a part in her tricycle's return.

Tabatha mills, 17 news.