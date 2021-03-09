4-Year-Old Walks for First Time Since Lawn Mowing Accident

4-Year-Old Walks for First Time Since Tragic Lawn Mowing Accident

Kim today is a big day for a utah county girl... who lost her leg in a lawn mowing accident.

4-year-old brailey partida got her new prosthetic leg... taking her first steps on her own... since the tragic accident.

Good4utah's surae chinn joins us now with this exclusive update.

Surae surae : kim -- this was a special moment to witness this little girl walk on her own.

Brailey's wish was to be able to walk before her 5th birthday and today that came true 4 days ahead of her birthday.

Her new prosthetic leg-- wrapped in her favorite theme: ladybugs.

What do you think of your new leg?

So cute.

Her new prosthetic leg-- wrapped in her favorite theme: ladybugs.

Can you put it on thanks daddy.

And with that she took her first steps with her new leg.

You can do it, just a couple of steps there you go....i'm so happy for you!

High five....leave up please joy happy...i'm so glad she can walk before her birthday kiss.

She's one of the bravest girls i've seen.

2 months ago brailey fell off the lawnmower while riding with her grandmother.

Her leg was severed just above the ankle.

Grandma still suffers from flashbacks.

She's never publicly talked about the incident until today.

It just happened so quickly.

Really happy she finally got her leg and do everything she's supposed to do it's been a long struggle sorry it happened at least she's happy.

You got it you got it look at that all by yourself sweetheart..

Look how amazing you are please keep up that's right cries good job baby let it breath within an hour she was looking like a pro.

In the middle of our interview brailey comes tearing through.

Trying to be inspiring....she prime example of how awesome brailey is.

Yeah, good job brailey!!

Surae it will be a long recovery....she was severely injured on her backside affecting her bowel function but doctors say she could be running in a matter of weeks!

Kim surae what's the family saying to help others in similar situations?

Surae they have a strong message of safety when it comes to outdoor