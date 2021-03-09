Texting 9-1-1

North Daktoa is now one of the only state's in the country that now allows people to text 911 in an emergency.

(tom gerhardt/kx news) when you're in a dangerous situation, you need help and you need it fast.

All your life that's what your taught calling 911 is for.

But some are forced to spend those precious seconds writing an email.

Alicia ewen on how north dakota is diversifying their emergergency response.

Nat car drive a flat tire in the middle of nowhere.

For many, help comes with a phone call.

But tammy derrick couldn't make that call.

(tammy derrick) "i didn't have any internet connection... i had to wait several hours and it was scary... it was freezing cold," it was writing a note to a helpful passerby that finally got her home safe.

(derrick) "i was so grateful" this situation is one that can happen to many people who are deaf and hard of hearing across the country.

But not anymore.

(mike dannenfelzer, central dakota communications center) "call if you can.

Text if you can't" north dakota is one of the first states in the country to have text 911.

It's to help people like derrick contact police quickly and also to give people a quieter way to call for help.

(dannenfelzer) "there are any number of types of situations where bringing attention to yourself could be a problem or create more potential for harm," standup: it's pretty simple how this works.

You put 911 in the contact area and thenin the messaging area explain the emergency and where it is.

It's very important to be short and sweet in these texts.

No abbreviations and no slang.

(dannenfelzer) "the texting service is a slower than calling.

It takes longer to process and respond to the text," if you're able to make a phone call, you should be able to send a 911 text too.

So if derrick ever finds herself with a flat in the middle of nowehere... hitting send is all she needs to get home safe once again.

Alicia ewen, kx news.

(tom gerhardt/kx news) dannenfelzer says they have future plans to also be able to send photos and videos to 911.

Just as it is with phone calls, texting 911 in a non-emergenecy is a crime.

