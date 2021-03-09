East Texas man keeps the art of hand making hats alive

These days, it's easy to go out and buy a cowboy hat.

But if you want that personal touch, there's one place in east texas that can do that job.

mike's custom hatters in longview---is still practicing the art of making cowboy hats by hand.

it's a skill only a handful of places in the state still practice today.

From the brim to the crown---this east texas craftsman is making sure there's a story in every hat.

Nats it's an art very few people practice today .... nats making a product---by hand---- nats reflecting a personality---and representing a masterful skill.

A lot of them say they make hats, but they use these fancy machines.

I don't do that.

I do it all by hand.

The old way.

Which i think is the best way."

Mike helms is the owner of mike's custom hatters in longview.

For three decades he's been making cowboys hats---by hand---keeping a dying art----alive.

Mike helms custom hatters "a lot of people don't wanna learn nothing new because it's too hard of work."

Helms' store sits in the same building where his parent's old business---c and c western wear---once was.

But---nearly a decade ago---he took ownership---expanding his hat making business.

Using the same tools and techniques from the late 1800s--- "this is an originally from the 1913s....this here was made in 1910 .... yeah they don't make these anymore either."

And building his own equipment---- "yeah i made all of these."

He is carrying on a tradition---rarely seen.

Standing out from the contemporary method.

"they have these machines which have the body in, they just lay it in there, and they put the mold in it and they have this machine that just presses it out all at once.

They work find, but their not as good as this."

So what exactly goes into this technique?

"we start by measuring your heard.

Let them try on a few hats.

Let them see how it feels on their head."

Then they pick out a style.... "it's about 35 percent beaver.

My most popular one is the ranch style."

Helms then blocks and steams it.

"the tighter you get this... the felt on the block... the smoother and better the hat'll be later on .... then you use this to get all of the excess wrinkle out.

I put it under there and it compresses it one more time."

The hat must then be sanded---- the brim and sweatband stitched--- all before being ready to sell.

"all the real cowboys are wearing your hat ... that says a lot."

Helping east texas find the perfect fit--- etching their personality---and story---into every hat.

Mike helms custom hatters "instead of just going into a store and buying a hat off the shelves, you get a personalized hat just for you."

Daniel pierce: mister helms tells me it takes around two days to make a hat.

They do part of it on one day---let the hat settle---and then finish it off the next.

Proving there's patience---and care---in the craft.

Reporting live---daniel pierce----ketk news.

