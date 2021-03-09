Top 4 In Four

This week's top 4 stories in four minutes.

First we head further south for headline #4 the latest on hurricane matthew.

Yesterday the storm has gained new muscle over the bahamas and officials are also expanding the hurricane warning area further up the southeast atlantic seacoast from florida into georgia.

Nearly 2 million people along the coast of florida, georgia and the carolinas are being urged to evacuate their homes as a powerful hurricane matthew gets closer.

Hurricane matthew has weakened slightly to a category 3 storm as it moves closer to florida.

But the powerful storm's howling wind and driving rain continue to pummel the coast, with its strongest winds of 120 mph just off shore.

Two million people were warned to flee inland.

As matthew just started lashing the state, gov.

Rick scott said, "i'm going to pray for everybody's safety."

In headline #3--continuing coverage on hurricane matthew--let's talk about what's going on in haiti and the carribbean the category 3 storm pounded the bahamas yesterday overnight with sustained winds of 115 mph the coordinator for haiti's interior ministry in the area hit hardest by hurricane matthew says at least 283 people are confirmed dead in the country's southwestern zone.

But he says he expects the death toll to rise as authorities get access to remote places left isolated by the storm.

Bodies have started to appear as waters recede in some areas two days after matthew smashed concrete walls, flattened palm trees and toreroofs off homes.

Haiti's government estimates that at least 350,000 people need some kind of assistance.

U.s. military personnel in helicopters are expected to start arriving to help deliver food and water to hard-hit areas.

For headline #2--we recap the vice presidential debate.

Republican mike pence was calm and steady in the face of democrat tim kaine's fiery and frequent challenges.

But when it came to defending donald trump, pence dodged, sidestepped or was silent about some of his running mate's most provocative words.

Kaine aggressively pressured pence to vouch for trump throughout the 90-minute debate, often using the brash businessman's own words.

While pence defended trump's tax history, he notably sidestepped criticism of trump's demeaning comments about women and his public doubting of president barack obama's citizenship.

According to cnn-- kaine interrupted pence over 70 times.

The usually easygoing kaine went on the attack from the start and seemed determined to make the debate a referendum on trump's disposition.

He slammed trump for having called women pigs and slobs, and also condemned the gop nominee's praise of russian president vladimir putin.

Now for headline number 1--it's story that definetly took center stage during tuesday's vice presidential debate--donald trump's tax returns...this story is a little longer than others because i have to break this story down so we can understand it.

So let's begin--- the new york times published three pages from trump's 1995 state tax returns, and the accountant who prepared one of them told cbs news they appear authentic.

The filings show staggering losses that trump could have used to avoid paying federal income taxes for up to 18 years.

The publication of trump's state tax filings is now re-fueling pressure on the republican presidential candidate to release more information.

In the filings, trump claimed about $6,000 in wages and more than $7 million in interest income, also deducted almost $16 million from real estate losses and another $909 million in net operating losses from his other businesses.

Tax experts tell cbs news trump did nothing wrong by claiming those losses in order to avoid paying taxes on his income that year and in subsequent years.

But the experts say the size of trump's losses -- nearly a billion dollars -- makes this case very unusual.

It's possible some of the money trump lost wasn't even his.

The leaked filings don't reveal exactly how trump earned his income, whether any of it came from foreign sources, or how much he gave to charity.

At this point, it's unclear how many years trump claimed those losses on his income taxes.

Trump's accountant tells cbs news the $900 million figure actually had too many digits for his tax preparation software; he had to enter part of the number manually, using a typewriter.

