Jamesthousands of people without power this morning after overnight storms.we'll keep you updated as crews work to get everyone 3 3 emily:and we're learning more about the davenport couple killed in their home this week---and who police say made the 9-1-1 call.

Announcer:"whbf is local for youthis is local 4 news this morning" jamesgood morning, and thanks for watching local 4 news this morning.i'm james sears.emily: and i'm emily emily:people in the quad cities are waking up to a big mess this morning.james:a storm packing strong winds and rain hit the area late last night.this is video from bettendorf...as you can see those winds knocked down trees and power lines.branches were scattered across streets... and several damaged..

James:the storms also spawned a few possible tornadoes... emily:we're joined again by meteorologist anthony peoples..

Anthony have any of these tornadoes actually been confirmed?anthony:emily and james, meteorologists from the quad cities national weather service office will be out surveying the damage in muscatine, bettendorf, davenport, and south of the quad cities to determine if tornadoes caused the damage or just very strong winds.with that being said, we did have a couple of reports of tornadoes.

One was on the east side of muscatine.the other was near stockton, in scott county, iowa.a trainer weather spotter said that tornado was on the ground for twelve to fifteen minutes.whether it was tornadoes or strong winds, many people will be cleaning up today.

3 anthony: emily:at the height of the storm as many as 21-thousand people in the quad cities lost power.at last check that number was cut by about half.

According to midamerican energy... about 43-hundred are still without power on the iowa side...it's around one- hundred in illinois.

Midamerican assures us crews will continue working until power is restored.

James:now to a developing story out of davenport... that's where police are searching for a shooting suspect.shots rang out o'clock last night..

James:police say at least seven shots were fired on west eleventh street.one man was hit... he was taken to the hospital... but police have not said how serious his inuries are.officers say the shooter was last seen running toward harrington park.they don't have a detailed the suspect.

Emily:we're learning more about the murder of a davenport couple that happened earlier this week.police say the 9-1-1 call to report wednesday's double murder... came from the suspect.20-year-old sean freese made his first court appearance yesterday on two counts of murder for the deaths of his parents.

Detectives say he made the emergency call after killing kevin and donna freese.a local four news investigation also found the suspect has a recent criminal past.

Freese pleaded guilty in march to charges of trespassing and possessing a dangerous weapon.

He's being held dollar bond.

Emily:some of the people who spent a lot of time working and volunteering alongside donna and kevin freese are sharing their story.james:the freeses were involved in dozens of non profit organizations around the quad cities.donna actively volunteered with the chamber of commerce.local four's carie kuehn has more on the impact they made.

" rene gellerman - qc chamber senior vice-president "we talk about the kind of life that they lived, the contributions that they made to this community, and realize that we've lost a great couple and we have a legacy that they left behind that we're going to have to fill."donna and kevin freese were involved in dozens of non-profit organizations around the quad cities..donna volunteered with the chamber..and kevin was involved with a lot of the downtown development.not only were they good business people..but good friends.

Rene gellerman - qc chamber senior vice-president "donna and kevin were very entrepeneural.

They had several different businesses and they were very talented and being able to be kind of mentors to other small businesses.

They had a lot of friends, and everyone that they met thought they were a friend."and they were proud to live this community..always trying to help it improve.

Rene gellerman - qc chamber senior vice-president " they were really proud to be a part of the quad cities and they demonstrated that through their committment to some of the things that they did."

Brandy donaldson - qc chamber director of marketing and communications "she was a very proud quad citizen.

She was proud of this community, she served this community well, she did everything she could to really advance and champion the region."friends of the freeses know their positivity will live on..

Like in the young professionals networking event tonight.the decorations were supplied by an organization donna started that helped non-profits put on events.friends say the mark the couple made in the quad cities community will continue long after they're gone.

Rene gellerman - qc chamber senior vice-president "exceptionally kind and generous people and i think that it is important that that is what we remember about donna and about kevin and that be the legacy that lives on."many people local four spoke to were still too shocked to speak about the couple...but it was obvious that they touched many lives for the better.

Carie kuehn local 4 news."

Emily:this morning hurricane matthew is bearing down on florida---touching down overnight as a category three storm.

Emily:matthew moved north from the bahamas yesterday..

Bringing heavy rain..

Powerful winds and a massive storm surge..the deadly storm is expected to bring similar conditions to georgia this evening...before moving onto the carolinas and out to sea this weekend.

James:far from the sunshine state... hillary clinton and donald trump continue gearing up for their second presidential debate.local four is your local headquarters.

James:the republican nominee held an hour long town hall event in new hampshire yesterday... but insists he wasn't practicing.trump and clinton are set to tackle the issues this sunday in saint louis... in a town hall style james:meanwhile, president obama will make his way back to chicago today.the president will attend fundraiser for hillary clinton and democratic senate candidate tammy duckworth.

President obama has said he would cast an early ballot for clinton this month in chicago.the white house has not confirmed if that will happen today.

Emily:today the davenport police department invites you to join them for a cup of joe.it's national cop" day.

Emily:the mission of the campaign is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.

Davenport police will be at hy-vee northgate on east kimberly road between seven and nine this morning.everyone is welcome to join.

Jameslet's check in with meteorologist anthony peoples emily:he's got our local pinpoint forecast!anthony: anthony:good morning emily and james... a strong cold front moving across iowa brought strong to severe thunderstorms to the area last evening.all of those storms are gone and the rain is coming to an end.

The much colder air is quickly spreading across iowa.

Right now it's 46 in des moines and 65 in the quad cities.it's 66 in sterling and geneseo and 67 in kewanee and princeton.it's 63 in galena and tipton.it's down to 53 in iowa city and 52 in fairfield.temperatures are not too far off from where they were yesterday morning at this time locally, but des moines is about 14 degrees cooler.

Today... morning clouds and then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler.

High 63.details on the perfect fall weekend are coming up.

3 emily:he just recently opened for little big town and this morning he's performing for us!

Jamescountry music star tj is live in the studio after the break!anthony:the time now is...you're watching local 4 news this morning.

