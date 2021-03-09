Teacher of the Week - Whitney Roach

This week's concho valley homepage teacher of the week is whitney roach .... who teaches 5th grade math and social studies.at bonham elementary she was nominated by a parent who says she goes above and beyond to create an enviroment where students are eager to learn.

Mrs. roach is very caring towards her students and wants them to be as successful as they can be.

<<whitney roach bonham elementary: "you know, i tr so hard everyday to make sure these kids love learning, and to realize that they're taking some of that information home and sharing it with their families, its just- im awestruck, im absolutely impressed and amazed and i love it.

