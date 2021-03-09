Race heats up for Sen. Blunt's open seat in U.S. Senate

And after senator blunt's announcement, many fellow g-o- p leaders say the battle is on to take his seat.here's kq2's kilee thomas with more.

Kilee thomas reporting sot: sent.

Roy blunt, (r) mo- "i won't be a candidate for the u.s. senate next year."

On monday morning- longtime missouri republican senator roy blunt announcing he will not seek re-election.

Surprising news to some-not so shocking for fellow gop leaders sot: tony luetkemeyer, (r) mo-"we had been hearing for some weeks now that he was looking at whether or not he would seek re-election."after 14 general election victories- sen.

Blunt's tenure seat is up for grabsand missouri's republican leaders say it will be a highly competitive race sot: bill falkner, (r) mo- "oh yeah, i think this is huge that the republicans keep this seat."and local political science professors agreesot: dr. ed taylor, mwsu political science professor- "i think we are going to see some pretty strong battles."on the national stage-politicians say this open seat is consequential for republicans and a big opportunity for democratssot: luetkemeyer- "the senate is very close right now in terms of partisan split right now between democrats and republicans, so every seat heading into the midterm elections is going to be critically important."

And will be a state showdown over republican policies.

Sot: taylor- "it's also going to play out in missouri politics because right now we're witnessing a pretty major split in the republican party.

Between what i call the institutionalists or the old guard and then those like senator hawley who have pledged their allegiance to (former) president trump and are pulling the republican party in a very different direction.

I think you are going to see on the republican side, a pretty big primary fight over that."

As for who political analysts and gop leaders think will throw their hat in the ring-they say only the next few weeks will tell.

Reporting in st.

Joseph kilee thomas kq2 news senator blunt was first elected to the united states senate in