NEWS ON DEMAND, March 8, 2021, 6pm

Thanks for joining me for your news 12 headlines on demand... i'm .

A house fire in rock spring georgia claims the lives of an elderly couple.

Officials have now released the names of the victims: 90-year old clifford william cason, sr. and his 89-year old wife patricia.

The fire started inside the attic.

Walker county fire and rescue responded to a report of a structure fire early monday morning.

The house located at 491 bicentennial trail was consumed in heavy smoke and flames when firefighters arrived.

When firefighters entered the home they found 2 deceased victims inside.

Multiple fire units from across walker county responded to the blaze, along with crews from catoosa county and walker state prison.

Now that the flames are out, the investigation will begin.

"as soon as the fire crews finish inside, we'll be able to get inside and look and try to make a determination of the origin and cause, basically, depending on how intricate that investigation gets will depend on the outcome and how long before we can make a determination."

Rutherford county deputies have made two arrests in this shooting.

20 year old keyonn warfiled is charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

19 year old rizighalla khemis is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony.

Both the suspects and the victim are from la vergne, tennessee.

Detectives believe this was a a targeted shooting, not a road rage case.

Both suspects were booked in to the rutherford county adult detention center.

Don't forget you can also get your storm team 12 forecast on demand right here on wdef- dot-com.

Have a great day.

News 12 now local headlines from epb.

Hello.