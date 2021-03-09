CBCO issues Code Yellow for all blood types

Finished in 2018.

If you've considered giving blood but never have, now would be a great time to donate.

Community blood center of the ozarks is on a code yellow alert for all blood types.

The organization strongly urges people to give blood at a cbco donor center or blood drive over the next few days to help end the shortage.

During the month of october cbco will repay donors for their donation by giving them a complimentary t-shirt.

To find out when and where you can donate at the northpark mall location or a blood drive near you, we've put a link to their website on ours, four states home page dot com.