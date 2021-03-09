Neighborhood Reacts to Shootings

Two shootings within blocks and hours of each other left three teens hospitalized.

Bunch of them it always is a bunch of them it's never going to be about 2 or 3."

((ashley))two shootings within blocks and hours of each other... leave three teens hospitalized -- one fighting for his life.

And now neighbors are speaking out about the violence going on in their community.

good evening and thanks for joining us i'm ashley ketz---bob has the evening off.the first shooting happening around 4 o'clock, where police say a 15-year-old was hit in the ankles.that happening near the intersection of cone and montclair.the other happening just a few hours later a block away at the intersection of 16th and peyton.

Police and neighbors now asking for your help to end the violent crimes hitting teens in the area.

"i've been here over 40 years i know that for a fact cause i moved here in 72."it's been home for decades for this man and his family.

"the sun just came out recently, i been in the back finishing up out there."

"yea it was a bunch of them it always is a bunch of them it's never going to be about 2 or 3."he didn't want his name on camera but says he was home when shots rang out thursday afternoon and evening.

"what i heard last night i heard a bunch of shooting and i was laying i thought it was on adams it echoed like it was on adams up there."shots fired down the street--near the intersection of peyton and 16th.it left this man worried, and this house, covered in bullet holes.the family didn't want to talk either, but invited us in to see the damage.

Stickers still up-showing where the bullets busted their home.those bullets hitting cars and two teens.

A 16 and 19 year old.one in critical condition friday night.

"yesterday when that guy got shot over here that 15-year-old."hours earlier, another shooting on montclair and cone streets where police say a high school student was hit in the ankles.

"this is just the beginning it ain't over."

While he believes the recent shootings are gang related, police say it's unknown.

((officer richard hilgeman, lrpd)) "we need the community to come forward and help us out ."while this man takes great pride in his garden,((nats watering))he says he still takes pride in his neighborhood too, but says something must be done.

((isabella))now he suggests adding more police to that area after several shootings in the area.which police confirm.

Saying in the past week, there have been 8 times that shots have been fired, and someone was hit.

