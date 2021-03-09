Quad Cities cleans up storm damage

Neighborhoods came out together to help each other clean up damage in their yards.

Five.

Jim:people are still cleaning up the damage left behind after a tornado barreled through part of davenport.

Tiffany:that information was just confirmed by the national weather service moments ago.

Tree services and power companies worked to get things back to normal today.several homes and vehicles were damaged as trees were ripped from the ground -- and debris littered lawns across the area.several neighborhoods came together this afternoon to clean up.local four's carie kuehn joins us from the newsroom with more on that effort... carie?

Carie:jim and tiffany... midamerican energy says there were as many as 21 thousand power outages in the quad cities area last night.

There was also some extensive damage to a lot of homes..

But quad cities residents aren't leaving their neighbors to fend for themselves.

" andy callahan - bettendorf resident "we heard a loud bang" steve berg - bettendorf resident "lights went out, heard a big crash"chris rigsby - bettendorf resident "heard the cracking and the trees breaking"darrell spencer - bettendorf resident"got he kids, got halfway down the stairs, heard just all kinds of ruckus out here."the storms that set off tornado sirens as they ripped through the quad cities area left damage strewn in the yards..and homes..of residents.

Andy callahan - bettendorf resident "the tree went through the house, it went through my roommates house, it went through about knee level, big hole you know, about the size of the tree limb this one here."chris rigsby - bettendorf resident"some of them were dead, some of them were healthy.

This one's ripped, rooted right out of there.

Thsi looks like it's the worst to me, we drove around last night looking around the nighborhood in bettendorf and to me this looks like the worst."steve berg - bettendorf resident"i think it might have hit the crown up there and and went through up there, got a crack in the ceiling in the kitchen."but for people in bettendorf, they were'nt left to clean up on their own.

Immediately after the storm passed, neighbors were outside.

Darrell spencer - bettendorf resident "it's been awesome, everybody's just come out, everybody started helping each other.

I mean, we all know each other a little bit but people just come out and we've got a lot of stuff cleaned up and when we're done here we'll move on to the next houses and help everyone else get cleaned up."steve berg - bettendorf resident"everybody on the block, when everything happened last night everybody came out to the street and offered to help in the morning and so far everybody's been helping everybody out."and even nobody thought twice about helping.

Darrell spencer - bettendorf resident "great people, it's great people like i said you know we all just band together and help each other out and nobody's worried about money or time or anything like that several of us took off work today just to make sure everybody was ok."

Carie:there is still a lot to clean up and the city of bettendorf has modified bundling requirements for trees because there is so much to pick up.they also warn that collection might be delayed....because there is so much debris from the winds.

Midamerican energy says there are still about 6 hundred 50 iowa customers without power.

They hope to get those homes up and running by midnight.

Carie kuehn, local four news.