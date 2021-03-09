High School Football Preview 5 pm

((robin))it's week seven of high school football -- and one game we have our eye on is a battle of two undefeated teams out in district four.

The game is in montoursville where the warriors are set to host the southern columbia tigers.



How big is this regular season game?

Both teams are undefeated coming into tonight with a record of six and zero.southern columbia is ranked among the state's best in double a.montoursville is ranked among the state's 3 best in triple a.southern columbia is the defending state champion.

They have won 47 straight regular season games.montoursville was the last team to defeat southern, and that was in the playoffs two years ago.this game is a re-match of last year's district playoff game, when southern columbia won in a shoot out 56-50.







He said his team is prepared to take on the defending state champs.

<<jc keefer -- montoursville head coach>>"it's fun to come out with these kids and compete and really for us even we're anxious from thursday until you kick off friday there's really not much else you can do you can have the game plan in it's just reviewing and repping and you're not putting anything new in it's just going out and getting it done."





If Mussina has time to look down field to complete a pass, the more favorable their chances at home against southern columbia.

