CDC: Fully-Vaccinated Individuals Can Gather Indoors With No Masks

New guidance released by the CDC on Monday says individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather indoors without wearing masks.

Guidelines so many of us have been waiting for--are out... 44 news reporter ella shemwell goes over the c-d-c's new rules for those newly vaccinated-- "this is an attempt from the cdc to try and get everybody to move closer towards normalcy" as monday marks a huge mile stone towards normalcy-- those in the tri- state are showing signs of relief.

"we'll be celebrating that" the cdc issued new guidelines-- giving fully vaccinated americans the green light to resume some pre- pandemic activities.

"with the phizer and moderna, two weeks after that final shot is fully vaccinated.

In terms of the j j then its two weeks after that first shot" "certainly getting fully vaccinated will make a huge difference, but we'll still comply with the cdc guidelines" but some--like cindy moore and her husband-- do not agree with ditching the mask just yet-- "i'm very concerned about people opening up to quick, doing things too quickly, especially those who have not been vaccinated yet."

The cdc new guidance states -- those who have been fully vaccinated can now gather indoors without a mask.

The guidance also says-- you can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from other households -- without wearing a mask "with the separate households for instance, grandparents coming to visit, their grand children living in another household.

That would be okay" dr.phillip adams with deaconess says the speed of the vaccination process has improved-- and they are encouraging everyone who is eligible to sign up for your appointment "if you're able to get it, get it.

We're giving those as frequently as possible" the cdc says--any fully vaccinated individuals -- who have been around someone who is currently positive for covid-- does not have to social distance or get tested-- unless showing symptoms. "we will still wear the mask, but knowing we have both rounds will be