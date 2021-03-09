5th Down: High School Football highlights, 10/7/16

Highlights and scores from week 7 of the High School Football season, including Kingsford's 35-0 rivalry win over Iron Mountain in the Game of the Week presented by Marquette Automotive with postgame reaction from the Flivvers, and Negaunee's 28-16 win over Ishpeming with reaction from coach Paul Jacobson.

Welcome to rivalry week.all over the u.p.

Tonight we have big games...so why not start with a rivalry that dates back all the way to 1925.i'm talking iron mountain - kingsford.i'm talking the game of the week presented by marquette automotive.

Let's take to you to mountaineer stadium...everyone revved up and ready to go for this one...flivvers get on the board first straight up the gut with mack hull.just like that, it's 7 nothing...after a mountaineer fumble, kingsford is right back at it.mack hull finds the endzone again to make it 14 zip.2nd quarter... the flivvers just don't stop... it's hull again!his third touchdown of the half!make it 21 nothing, kingsford!second half... the mack attack continues for the flivvers... they give it to him at the goal line.his fourth touchdown of the night makes it 28 zero, kingsford!and when you find something that works.... you just keep doing it...mack hull again!simply unstoppable!his fifth touchdown of the night.

And not many people would have predicted this final score... kingsford rocks iron mountain, 35 to zero.

Chris hofer: "real proud, this is a great group of kids, the staff did a great job, the kids came ready to play, nice to see."mack hull: it feels great.i mean, it's fantastic.i don't know... i've got not words for it really.sawyer perpich: i'm feeling jacked.it was a good team win.we came out here, we were focused, we were determined to get the "w" on their field tonight.it was a really great feeling.i thought we played a whole game, offensively, defensively, and on special teams.pete: next up for kingsford, the gladstone braves.

We head to negaunee with the miners lookng to pick up their first win over ishpeming in four years...pick it up at half time with ishpeming in front 16-13....neal 'the real deal' violetta rushes up the middle for the score and a 21 to 16 negaunee lead.later in the fourth quarter - fourth and goal for negaunee - and check out this catch by eric hurst .... drags his foot in the back of the end zone and holds on for the touchdown....negaunee goes up 28-16.last chance for ishpeming and donald denofre is sacked to end the game.

Negaunee picks up the rivalry win and clinches at least a share of the mid-pen conference for the first time since 2012.

Paul jacobson: "it feels good, you know, these kids have worked hard.

They set their goals high early in the season and this is one of the rewards for all their hard work in the off season."pete:negaunee can clinch the outright m-p-c title with a win over marquette next week.

Gladstone hosting escanaba in the battle for delta county... escanaba looking to make something happen on offense.

Justin popelka tosses it up... darin johnson tips it and ben schwalbach comes up with the interception.later... it's johnson looking to make a play for gladstone, but he fumbles...and it's recovered by chris lemire in the endzone for the touchdown.escanaba grabs a 7-0 lead.and they go on to win this one, 19 to 12.

Let's go to westwood.the patriots taking on norway... westwood strikes first... nathan beckman rolling out and he connects with ethan burke for the score.6 zip, patriots...the knights respond...josh plante finds micah wilson for the touchdown.

Norway takes the lead, 7 to 6...then the knights go to the ground...bryce brodean cuts outside...breaks a tackle and right to the endzone he goes.

Norway clinches a playoff berth.they hold off westwood, 29 to 24.

The marquette redmen hosting undefeated detroit country day at the superior dome...redmen trailing 6 nothing early and the yellow jackets add to it with isaiah johnson.it's 13 zero after the extra point... later... more offense from the yellow jackets...nick neibauer gets the carry....makes a nice move here....and makes another nice move inside the 5... and he's in for the score.detroit country day leaves marquette with the victory, 32 to zero.

Elsewhere tonight, top ranked menominee rolls by the sault, 56 to 8.calumet blanked l'anse 20 zero.gwinn defeated hancock 60 to 32... man they've got some fire power on offfense... lake linden hubbell improves to 7 and 0 with 28 zip win over houghton.newberry powers by manistique, 48 to 6.hurley was all over gogebic, 42 to 6.

West iron county gets past northland pines, 18 to 6.bark river harris topped munising, 30 to 6.

In eight man, north central blasted carney nadeau, 78 to 6.and forest park rolled past baraga, 64