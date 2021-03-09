1st & 10 Week 8 GOTW: Kickapoo vs. Lebanon

This segment includes coverage from our 1st & 10 GOTW.

School football season and our highlight show first and ten.

Throughout the football season, teams have to overcome all kinds of adversity.

The kickapoo chiefs suffered a major blow to the season, kolr ten's megan rice is standing by live with our game of the week, megan.

Megan thanks dan, just one week after losing their top running back maverick mcgee... 6-1 kickapoo was set to square off with a tough 5-2 lebanon team.

Maverick mcgee suffered a broken foot last week at west plains.

The chiefs taking the next man up approach against the 5-2 yellowjackets tonight.

Senior devin kruse taking over on the ground game.

And man is he shifty.

Bounces outside and takes this inside the twenty.

Then on 4th & goal from the one, quarterback chris lawson keeps it himself.

Punches it in for the first score of the game.

It's 7-0 chiefs.

Still in the 1st quarter, the chiefs in another 4th & goal situation.

Kickapoo rolling the die and it pays off again as lawson hits ian martus for six.

It's 14-0 kickapoo.

The chiefs were driving again in teh second but the lebanon defense causes the first turnover of the game.

Jack earhardt comes up with the interception.

But the yellowjackes would have to punt it back to kickapoo.

Before the half lawson would scamper into the endzone for his second rushing touchdown of the half to make it 24-0 at the break.

The kickapoo offense kept rolling in the second half as kruse making people miss left and right on this td reception.

Chiefs take a 31-0 lead.

Later the yellowjackets would get on the board as cade schmidtz comes up with the td grab.

But it would be too little too late as the chiefs win big 41-8.

"defensively we played very well, kids played well.

We had a good week of preperation.

We were worried coming into this game didn't know how we were going to be able to defend them but we played very well," said coach kurt thompson.

"we are playing with a lot of emotion knowing that there is only one regular season game left in the season.

It's just so sureal right now but i just love these guys and we are playing so hard.

Can't forget about next week but i think this definately proved a lot about our team and i think this momentum is going to carry us into the weeks following," said chris lawson.

Megan so dan kickapoo improves to 7-1.

While the yellow jackets fall to 5-3.

Up next for the chiefs... they'll finish the regular season at home against waynesville.

Reporting live from pottenger stadium.

Megan rice kolr 10 sports.

