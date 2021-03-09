Veterans Views- Sept 20, 2016

>> welcome to "veterans views," everyone.

The honorable judge thomas munley is joining us.

Today we're tackling a difficult topic, the high suicide rates among vets.

>> we're tackling this because we've had so many inquiries asking about why the suicide rate amongst veterans is so high.

It was up to 24 a day, the last statistic.

24 vets a day commit suicide.

They're saying now it's down to 22 -- between 20 and 22.

So what?

It's still to high.

When i think of that, i get -- i just get so upset to think that veterans are so proud when they were in the service to serve their country.

They come home and 20-something a day are committing suicide.

We can't accept that.

It's unacceptable.

>> what do you think could be done about that?

>> great question.

We have suicide prevention lines.

All have you to do is call up the va, if you someone in your family knows about this, if you're watching us, call the suicide prevention at the va.

They'll help you out.

It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anything to help a vet.

That's what we're going to do.

>> they can help people maybe who -- are noticing changes in a loved one as well?

>> that's right.

Another good question.

There's changes that they get melancholy, depressed, they stay in their room all alone.

That's the time to call up the va, if you're a family member, and ask for help.

>> good advice.

Hopefully we can reduce that number even more.

Judge, thank you.

>> thank you.

>> thank you for watching "veterans views."

>> the announcer: if you have a question or comment for "veterans views," call us at 570-706 hp 7418.

Or find us online