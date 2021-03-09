Washburn spoils Homecoming for MSSU

Him."

Missouri southern also with their plates full earlier today, hosting the washburn ichabods.

Wasburn leading 3-0.

The offense.

Getting to a slow start.

Facing a field goal and it's blocked.

Still 3-0 washburn's favor.

Skipping late in the second quarter, brayden scott at quarterback.

And he throws to the wrong guy.

Washburn's heath tucker picks it off.

And he is going to take it all the way.

A pick 6, washburn leads 10-0 at the half.

Turnovers killed southern in this game.

They threw 6 interceptions including this one in the redzone.

This time it's chase williams who picks off tj fleeton.

And washburn will make them play.

They turn it into a big drive and cap it off with this touchdown run by wesley collins.

As washburn runs away with this one, 45-13.

Denver johnson mssu head coach "just thought we had a good plan, expected to execute it a lot better.

Im really proud of my defense, i thought those guys played herocally in the first half, you know, really showed a lot of courage in the second half but we couldn't rescue them offensively and i think they finally wore