St. Francis Day celebrated with the 'Blessing of the Animals

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Several local pet owners had the animals they love blessed, Saturday.

several local pet owners had the animals they love blessed today.

It was the annual blessing of the animals at the cathedral of saint mark in salt lake.

Big and small, they came with their human companions on saint francis day.

We thank you for giving us these pets who bring us joy.

As you take care of us, so also we ask your help that we might take care of those who trust us to look after them.

Saint francis of assisi is known for his love of animals and the natural environment and that's why they hold