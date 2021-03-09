Logan celebrates it's first ever 'Pride Festival'

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Hundreds of people gathered in Logan today to celebrate pride, for the first time.

Overnight hours.

Randall hundreds of people gathered in logan today to celebrate pride... for the first time.

It was the first ever logan pride festival... although much smaller than salt lake pride... there were different vendors selling food, merchandise... there was live music... but most people showed up to support each other and get to know the lgbt community in logan.

[e23]logan pride festival-sotvo 00-05 ""i think that the logan pride festival is going to get much much bigger and that people will start coming from out of town to come see logan's pride festival" randall festival goers hope logan pride continues for years to come.

Before the festivities this morning the first presbyterian church of logan hosted an interfaith service for members of the lgbt community and their allies.