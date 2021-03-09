utah republicans dump trump

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The fallout from Donald Trump's controversial comments towards women continues as more Utah Republicans follow suit and pull their endorsements and votes from the GOP nominee for president.

here in utah, top republicans and even a major newspaper are denouncing trump.

Some won't vote for him, some want him gone.

Good 4 utah's aldo vasquez is keeping a scorecard and he's live in the newsroom with details.

utah republicans leaders took charge of the presidential election last night... governor herbert, congressman chaffetz, and senator mike lee--among the first to pull their endorsements of donald trump following his controversial comments.

Today, more gop leaders are following suit.

0:26-0:34 0:46-0:53 1:17-1:24 1:44-1:52 it's no secret utah's g-o-p leaders struggled with donald trump at the head of their party's ticket...but they were willing to endorse the man who had won the primaries...it seems last night was the tipping point... with all due respect, you sir are the distraction, your conduct sir is the distraction.

Senator mike lee pulling his endorsement and vote for the gop nominee in this 4 minute video posted on facebook following the leaked video of donald trump and his disaparaging comments towards women it is for the reason, mr. trump, that i respectfully ask you, with all due respect to step aside, step down.

Governor gary herbert joined lee and congressman chaffetz in their withdrawl..herbe rt tweeting last night...there is no excuse for such degrading behavior, while i cannont vote for hilary clinton, i will not vote for trump.

It's great to see other people recognizing that we deserve better as a state.

This morning represenative mia love, chimed in saying while she had refused to endorse trump until he proved himself she too wont be on his side come november.

I cannont vote for him.

For the good of the party, and the country, he should step aside.

Not everyone is distancing themselves from trump...while senator orrin hatch, attorney general sean reyes, and speaker of the house greg hughes, have condmened his comments it seems they're sticking with their candidate at least for now.

Its a confluence of emotions, that i'm going through and i'm gonna watch that debate and see how i feel after that senator hatch saying..."mr trumps comments were offensive and despicable."

Reyes saying...to boast of conduct as he did and demean women in such a vulgar and objectifying manner is indefensible..

I am deeply offended, i am immensely disappointed.

Democrats have applauded their republican colleagues for pulling their support.

Saying trump does not reprsent america or utah values.

I expect a candidate no matter what party they come from to be a role model for our kids, and this is not acceptable aldo trump's own running mate has come out against his remarks saying quote i cannot defend him.

Today the deseret news has called for the gop nominee to step aside.

To read more from republicans and democrats on the fallout from trump head to our website good 4 utah dot com and click on this story.

