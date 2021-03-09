Alzheimer's walk raises more than $25,000

More than 300 people walked for Alzheimer's in Twin Falls.

Thousand people in idaho have alzheimers... and today the magic valley community tried to show their support for <<people >> affected by the disease... makenzie rodgers>> "they're really not alone in dealing with this.

There is a lot of resources in the community there is a lot of resources in the alzheimers association to help them through all of the struggles that they're experiencing.

" alzheimer's walk>> the alzheimers assosiation hosted it's fourth annual walk at c-s-i today... more than three hundred people walked to show support and raise money to fight alzheimers... the walk raised more than tenty five thousand dollars for the alzheimers assosiation... k-m-v-t walked with some of the people and found out that everyone had their own reasons for supporting... alzheimer's walkers>> "i lost my best friend a month ago to alzheimers.

At the end he didn't know who i was."

"i know somebody that's suffering from it."

"to support them.

Plus i also work at dasano place in shoshone.

So i also care for a lot of them."

"we're here today in support of a lost loved one."

"i'm walking for my dad."

"we need to find a cure."

"my mother died of alzheimers."

"i also have an aunt that was like a mom to me at times growing up and she died of alzheimers."

For the second year in a row dale mish-ler was the top fundraiser..

He raised more than fifteen hundred dollars himself..

It was also his sixty second year wedding anniversery... something he told the crowd in attendance that