GOP Reaction to Leaked Trump Tape

Donald trump apologized today for sexually aggressive remarks he made more than a decade ago.... trump apologized, and said in a video statement that his 2005 comments -- in which he bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women -- do not represent who he is... he added, "this is nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we're facing today... meanwhile, as reaction nationwide has been nearly universal, causing some to call for trump to step down from his candidacy, we have local reaction to the leaked video... mississippi governor phil bryant said in a statement today that - quote - "donald trump's remarks are unacceptable.

They do not square with the man i have gotten to know the past few months.

He has done the right thing and apologized."

- end quote.

Mississippi senator roger wicker said, quote - "mr. trump's vulgar statements and apparent actions are reprehensible and impossible to defend.... most of us have done things in life that make us ashamed and call for a true apology... it will be important to see if donald trump is able to demonstrate genuine remorse and humility."

End quote.

Late this afternoon, i spoke with the president of the lee county republican club june geddie... she was a delegate at the convention in july, and had this to say about trump's comments.

I was surprised, a little shocked, but i had to think about this a little bit more.

It was 11 years ago and i had to kind of regroup and remember what is this really all about?

My husband is a retired prosecutor.

Very often the defense attorney tried to bring up all these other issues that really tried to get the eyes of the people or the jury away from the facts and the truth.

And his way of saying this: keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.

The truth is, and the donut of this whole thing is that hillary has done many illegal acts.

This isn't having bad morals, this is called "felony."

She should be in jail.

If you or i or anyone did these things, we'd be in jail!

It's not bad morals, this is called corruption at the worst level.

So i had to remember what the truth was, and get back to facts, and get back to the donut and not the whole.

Geddie added that trump is a strong man who created an empire... she said he didn't get to be a billionaire by being dumb... she says she hopes that clinton will stick to the truth in tomorrow night's second debate... and that trump will stay focused.

Finally, geddie said today that there will be a pro-trump rally at fairpark in tupelo next thursday at 5pm... she said there will be a number of dignitaries at the rally, including, but not limited to, senator wicker, mississippi state senator chad mcmahan, and congressman trent kelly... early this coming week, we should