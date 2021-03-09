Maloney has more (jordan maloney)with a win today over minnesota the iowa hawkeyes claimed their second big ten win of the season and their second trophy game.

With another game coming down to the final minute, it was important that the hawkeyes remember how to win the close games.(c.j.

Beathard)it's big.

Finally getting a win in one of these close games is big for us.

Right now we're 0 and 2 in close games.

Well not 0 and 2, 1 and 2 really.

But, we needed this one to get back on that winning streak again and realize what it feels like to win.(kirk ferentz)first of all really happy for our players and really proud of our team as well.

I thought they really competed hard out there, showed a lot of grit, mental fortitude and played with a lot of toughness.

Both teams did.(akrum wadley)it feels really good to come out with a victory.

It feels good to celebrate after the victory in the locker room with your teammates and we're definitely going to enjoy this one.(josey jewell)just knowing we can finish in the end, giving us confidence at the end that we know we can do the right things, the small things, the detail things to come out on top.

Just hopefully we have that still, confidence, and we pull it into next week and keep on going.(maloney)moving forward the hawkeyes still have plenty to work on after this weekend.

But it was another week, and another step in the right direction.

From minnesota, i'm jordan maloney with your hawkeye headquarters.