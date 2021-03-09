10/8/16 HSSPX Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

Local 5 top 5 plays... welcome back... it's time now for our local 5 top 5 plays... play number 5... jake buhler's right leg was hortonville's offense friday night... 4 field goals including this game winner with less than 8 seconds left..

Lifting the polar bears to a 12-10 win over neenah... play number 4... green bay preble qb coy wanner bombs away to gavin buergi.... who turns on the jets for a 72 yard touchdown.... play 3... luxemburg-casco's austin klah-hotch takes the handoff around the left side..

Tip-toes the paint... and he's got speed to burn... 64 yards to the house as the spartans stay undefeated... number 2... notre dame academy bouncing back from their first loss of the year last week... thanks in large part to mike gregorie.... he makes this kick return look easy... 93 yards later he helps the tritons to a 24-20 win over preble... and our local 5 top play this week goes to trent ingalls of menasha.... the university of wisconsin recruit comes up with the big interception in the bay conference battle of unbeatens against west de pere... and ingalls cuts it all the way across the field..

And turns it into a pick 6... and he even got to celebrate with a couple packers for good measure... time now for the team of the week...and it goes to the saint mary's springs ledgers.

After being dethroned by omro a year ago - the ledgers reclaimed the conference crown in the flyway with a 61-15 win over laconia last night.

Behind a 212 yard - four touchdown performance by fintan floyd - the ledgers also gave head coach bob hyland his 30th conference title with the ledgers.

