Maryland Develops Overdose Response Program

Drug and Alcohol related deaths have increased in Maryland for the fifth-straight year.

In maryland increased in 2015 for the fifth year in a row -- reaching an all-time high of 1259 deaths.

A 21% increase over the number of deaths in 2014.

The mcp teamed up with the department of health and mental hygiene in development of an overdose program that enables law enforcement to serve as first responders to take lifesaving actions when encountering people suffering from an overdose.

With dhmh's approval -- members of the capitol police training unit were certified to train other mcp personnel in the administration of naloxone - a prescription medication that blocks or reverses the effects of opioid overdose.

47 abc spoke with heidi mcneily of worcester county warriors against opioid addiction -- a local group on the shore that's dedicated to fighting back against the addiction.

Its now basically like using floanase - it's a little nasal sprayer that goes in each nostril and you know my feeling is - everybody should have it.

You never know when you're going to be in a situation where you can save somebodies life .

Nearly 33 thousand people - primarily law enforcement personnel - have been trained to administer naloxone through dhmh's overdose response program.

