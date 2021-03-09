Vinson breaks multiple records, but Lincoln falls on homecom

Lincoln quarterback Dennis Vinson broke multiple Lincoln records on Saturday, but the Blue Tigers lost their homecoming game, 27-17.

It's homecoming at lincoln university this weekend.

The blue tigers have a new coach and they got their first win of the season last week.

Can lee johnson make it two in a row for the blue tigers..

As they hosted saint joseph's --- 1st quarter, dennis vinson back to pass and what a grab by deonte latimer who puts the blue tigers in the red zone.

That led to a field goal... --- later, vinson scrambling in the backfield..

He finds anthony townsend for the first down..

The homecoming court loves... it --- finally, vinso takes it himself for the touchdown..

He set lincoln single game records for pass completions, pass attempts and passing yards in this game..

But saint joseph's wins 27-17 westminster also had its homecoming today.

