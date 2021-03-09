Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Vinson breaks multiple records, but Lincoln falls on homecom

Credit: KMIZ ABC Columbia, MO
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Vinson breaks multiple records, but Lincoln falls on homecom
Vinson breaks multiple records, but Lincoln falls on homecom

Lincoln quarterback Dennis Vinson broke multiple Lincoln records on Saturday, but the Blue Tigers lost their homecoming game, 27-17.

Also because of hurricane matthew.

Now to some local football.

It's homecoming at lincoln university this weekend.

The blue tigers have a new coach and they got their first win of the season last week.

Can lee johnson make it two in a row for the blue tigers..

As they hosted saint joseph's --- 1st quarter, dennis vinson back to pass and what a grab by deonte latimer who puts the blue tigers in the red zone.

That led to a field goal... --- later, vinson scrambling in the backfield..

He finds anthony townsend for the first down..

The homecoming court loves... it --- finally, vinso takes it himself for the touchdown..

He set lincoln single game records for pass completions, pass attempts and passing yards in this game..

But saint joseph's wins 27-17 westminster also had its homecoming today.

The blue

You might like