Vinson breaks multiple records, but Lincoln falls on homecom

Lincoln quarterback Dennis Vinson broke multiple Lincoln records on Saturday, but the Blue Tigers lost their homecoming game, 27-17.
As they hosted saint joseph's --- 1st quarter, dennis vinson back to pass and what a grab by deonte latimer who puts the blue tigers in the red zone.
That led to a field goal... --- later, vinson scrambling in the backfield..
He finds anthony townsend for the first down..
The homecoming court loves... it --- finally, vinso takes it himself for the touchdown..
He set lincoln single game records for pass completions, pass attempts and passing yards in this game..
But saint joseph's wins 27-17 westminster also had its homecoming today.
