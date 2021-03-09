Top Ten Plays of the Week: October 9, 2016

Close out the evening with our top ten plays of the 3 week...#10---part 2 of the huskies game against sanger....on saturday evening...check out this catch by xavier king ...a 10 yard td pass..keeps the huskies in contention....with less than a minute to go....more from this game later#9---thanks to a fan for sending this in.....burkburnett pass to kylon willie who drags a gainesville leopard 10 yards for a td!!!!!!!!!

Wow!!

Burk though falls to gainesvill 35-20#8 ------- windthorst taking on olney...brady tackett gets the hand off and takes it 27 yards to the endzone and into the water....34 - 0...windthorst wins 64-0#7---------henrietta taking on jacksboro....kandon bennett jumps on blocked punt and takes it into the endzone for a touchdown 8-0 henrietta #6 ---iowa park taking on 10th ranked krum....dylan meyer throws to billy pearson who toes the line!!!

What a catch....more from this game later...#5 ---our game of the week!

Nocona hosting holliday...just under 4 mins left in the 3rd 3 quarter....nocona at about the 10 yard line....jeremy james hands it off to parker marshall....marshall takes it all the way down the field...nocona taking the lead here...but they would fall to the eagles 18-13#4 ------bowie taking on boyd.... gabe allen with the short pass to gage posey for a 74 yard touchdown connection....puts the jackrabbits up 28 - 0 ....posey had 118 yards rushing as bowie wins 34-7#3 --- back to hirschi/sanger.... the first play of the 3 game......roman turner takes it up the middle .....85 yds!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

For the for the touchdown.

Puts the huskies up 7 - 0 hirschi...hirschi falls to sanger in a game that spans over 3 days 49-41#2--back to iowa park krum....bowie franks zig zagging down the field....20 yard touchdown....iowa park would fall in triple overtime!

To the 10th ranked team in the staet....56-54 #1---you knew this was coming.....breion evans winning td lifting msu over texas a&m commerce - upset the #4 team in the nation....26-25 that'll do it for this week of sports sundaythanks so much for staying up with me, i hope to see you back here next week i'm ruthie polinsky and i hope everyday is as great as gameday...