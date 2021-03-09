Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Brothers Travel To Fayetteville to Break World Record

Two brothers from Ohio are taking their love of college football on the road.

((isabella))for many--fall means football.and two brothers from ohio are taking their love of college football on the road.2 brothers, 1 rv, 25-thousand miles, and more than 50 college football games.all to set a world record for most games in a single season.and stop number 19 was right here in the natural state, in fayetteville.with the help from "gametime" a new ticketing app-- the ritter brothers are driving their names into the guiness book of world records.

Jameson ritter//traveling football fans"we always kind of made it a point to wherever we are in the country to during football season try to go to one game or one stadium we hadn't been,a ndof o ttot ro ip((isabella))next stop for the ritter brothers is layfette, louisiana.

