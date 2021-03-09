Trending topics of the day.

We're joined by our own erica Quednau to talk about ... a music video that might make you cry... a new movie trailer, and a man that made quite the impression at the presidential debate last night.

((cynthia))a new music video might make you reach for a box of tissues.brad paisley's 'today' features special moments you'll never forget.

It shows a montage of those moments--from soldiers coming home to weddings and proposals.

Paisley wanted to highlight those days that" can get you through the rest of your life".

Some moments also include pregnancy announcement s and graduations.

He says he hopes fans take as much meaning from the video that he does.

Paiseley will also be hosting the cma awards in november with carrie underwood.

--ad lib discuss ((anthony))a ápowerful trailer is making headlines.

The first trailer for the power rangers reboot has been released.

And fans say it looks pretty serious.

It shows big explosions, police sirens and the entire movie seems to take place at night.

The trailer was released on the power rangers facebook page but then it was taken down.

They say it might have been an accidental leak but the trailer caught the eyes of fans everywhere.

And now they have officially released it.

Ad lib discuss ((erica)) and a man's name is trending after he asked a question at the presidential debate last night.

Kenneth bone proves that not all heroes wear capes..

Some wear red sweaters too.the debate was a town hall and audience members could ask specific questions.

Bone asked the presidential candidates about energy.

His bright red sweater and enthusiastic attitude got him special attention.

He was also seen taking pictures of the debate with a disposable camera.

Ad lib discuss ((cynthia))