MOCO HOUSE FIRE LIVE SHOT

A family of five was displaced after a fire.

We're going to back to montgomery county now...for more on that house fire in bethesda that injured two firefighters and displaced a family of five.

Fire officials tell me units responded around 11:30 p-m last night.

Neighbors say the scene was horrifying.

As you can see, there is a lot of damage to the home - even the cars in the driveway were burned badly.

Officials say it took about 85 firefighters to put the blaze out.

Two of them were treated for minor injuries.

The family of five did make it out safely.

Crews say the blaze appears to be accidental, and possibly started on the porch area of the home...and was burning for some time until the family noticed it, and got out safely.

Pete piringer/montgom ery county fire and rescue: "the fire may have been burning for some time.

The occupants noticed some noises and they saw some flames and they went to investigate.

The smoke alarms did not activate...the fire extended rapidly on the exterior of the house."

Jordan: i'm told that there was about $1.5 million dollars in damage to the home.

Again, the family of five did make it out safely, but they say they are missing a cat.

Reporting in north bethesda, i'm jordan lindsay, whag news.

With this incident, fire crews are trying to spread awareness