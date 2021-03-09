Trends & Friends Savers Costumes

Savers has everything you need for your Halloween Costume.

>> we have some costumes demonstrations that you have or you make all of the above.

We will take a look and as always the-popular we have mr. batman.

He will come up and model for us.

>> this is aaiden.

You can see superman.

Look at those muscles.

>> how much will this cost?

>> this was $18.99.

Show us the back of your outfit, how cute that is.

>> the other time here are the ears.

We have baby blue and of course pink.

That was my dream to be a tap dancer.

They look so adorable and super ease.

>> she found this in the store and it's detailed with angel wings which is a neat find.

>> we will see you tap in.

>> maybe not.

>> that was great.

>> this was about $20 with the wig.

>> that's a great way to do a halloween costume.

Thank you.

>>ty love this outfit.

Super popular.

>> this look is great on you.

We have the wig, the hat and the colorful vest and everything is awesome.

You are rocking this.

How much would something like this go for?

>>> this is a little bit more.

The hat and the wig are about $10 a piece.

The rest of it is -- the number of pieces probably another $20.

>> she found it in our store.

You can get any color of pant.

This is such neat items. it is a treasure every of where.

Your scarf your choice.

She could have been a different color.

This is the one she chose.

>> i love how you put it together.

.

I'm ready to go.

This is awesome.

You can find so many other costumes.

It's great.

.

If you come down to the store.

We have besides myself as a halloween con taint.

You can have are the items. there's so much to pick from.

Just one item is all you need to inspire something great.

>> that is so true.

You can make a whole outfit with it which is awesome.

>> is that what you did?

>>> fun.

It is so perfect.

We are talking trends in halloween costumes.

What are you seeing the most of right now?

>>> we are looking for a joker outfit.

They i are looking for the..........