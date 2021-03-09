A Coaching Fast Track

Story.

Brandon ortega:"back in 2010 steven guerrero was throwing touchdowns at edinburg high.he led the bobcats to back to back playoff trips.

Back then, guerrero first started to think about life after high school."

Steven guerrero:"i kinda had coaching in the back of my mind.

I knew i was interested in sports and all those things.

I realized i wanted to be a coach about my freshmen year in college."

In college, guerrero turned in his cleats for sneakers.

Choosing to play basketball at schreiner.

After graduating he wanted back on the gridiron.

Guerrero landed a job at his alma mater as an assistant coach with the freshmen.

Steven guerrero:"being around the bobcat pride and just like i have my whole life and to come back and do it as a coach you know being an ex player and it's really a blessing."

Jj leija:"here we have some of the people that that really made a mark in edinburg high school.

For example we have steve alaniz who was at notre dame.

Mister jack wallace at texas.

Of course steven guerrero."

Like guerrero, jj leija is a former bobcat.

When leija took over as the varsity coach he decided to give guerrero more responsibility.

He was promoted to head coach of the freshmen team.

Jj leija:"i think he's really handled himself well.

You know we've all been in that position where someone has had to guide us in the direction that we're in today, and i've been very fortunate to have people guide me in the right direction so now it's my turn to help him out."

Steven guerrero:"with coach leija bringing in a new coaching staff where all our coordinators are ex-bobcats you know they played in college.

So to have the people like that in this type of environment it's really doing wonders for the kids.

" the first time head coach is learning as he goes.

With every challenge, a new lesson.

Steven guerrero:"a lot of patience that has to come with that job you know these young group of kids we have are very talented, but nonetheless they're still kids you know they're gonna make mistakes things like that and we gotta learn to be patient like that with them be enthusiastic and kind of move forward with them and help them grow."

Devin everett:"it's a good experience cause i feel like i'm going through the same things that he went through.

I get to learn that pride and hopefully fall in the same footsteps as he did."

Brandon ortega:"guerrer o says being a head coach has been a one of kind experience.

He's had family to share with.

Guerrero has two nephews suiting up for the bobcats.

Devin who saw is on the freshmen.

The other is a sophomore.

In the studio brandon ortega channel five sports.''