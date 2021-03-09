Ranger ALDS

Welcome back im jake gadon and here is a look at local sports today... i would rather get punched in may.... than get knocked out in october... that sign flew high and proud last night as the blue jays sweept the rangers in the alds... and man i couldn't agree more with it... as toronto did it again... knocking texas out of the playoffs for the 2nd straight year... in game one it was the rangerspitching ... in game 2 ... the bats,,, and in game 3 the defense... the rangers could not put together 9 good innings of solid baseball... something they had done all season long... like most ranger fans..

I though it was texas's year..

But as manager jeff banister put it... they will go at it again in 2017...